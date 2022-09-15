scorecardresearch
Nagarjuna says Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce ‘unfortunate’: ‘He is happy, that’s all I see’

Recently, when Nagarjuna was asked how he reacts to everything that is written about Naga Chaitanya's marriage, he said that his priority is his son Naga Chaitanya's happiness.

nagarajuna naga chaitanya divoceNagarjuna reacted on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Parbhu's divorce. (Photo: Akhil Akkineni, Chay Akkineni/Instagram)

Actor Nagarjuna, who is basking in the success of Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, recently spoke about his son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and called it ‘unfortunate’. Naga and Samantha announced their separation in October 2021. Since then, a lot has been written about their relationship.

Recently, when Nagarjuna was asked how he reacts to everything that is written about his son’s personal life, he said his priority is his son Naga Chaitanya’s happiness. He told Pinkvilla, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate.”

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’

The Telugu superstar also said now that the relationship is over, “we can’t keep moping about it.” He added, “It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.”

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had said that he is ‘bored’ with people asking about his divorce. He previously told the publication, “We (Samantha and I) said what we have to. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it.”

While the Thank You star has maintained that he still respects Samantha and looks up to what she’s doing in her career, Samantha had said that for now, the situation between her and her ex-husband is ‘not amicable’.

Also read |Nagarjuna on Brahmastra’s success and failure of son Naga Chaitanya’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘It’s bittersweet’

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it maybe sometime in the future”.

The couple got married in 2017 and announced their separation days before their fourth anniversary.

