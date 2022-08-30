Nagarjuna promises to entertain with Brahmastra, The Ghost and Bigg Boss Telugu

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrated his 63rd birthday with his family. His son Akhil posted a picture from the birthday celebration. “Happy birthday my king! Love these moments, blessed! Have the best year ahead,” tweeted Akhil, while sharing a photo of himself posing with his father Nagarjuna and mother Amala.

“A special day ends with a special moment – Happy birthday to my darling husband. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and blessings on our special day,” wrote Amala on her Twitter page.

The who’s who of the Indian film industry wished Nagarjuna on his birthday. In a video message, Nagarjuna expressed gratitude for all the wishes. “Since morning I got a lot of phone calls and messages. Thanks for all the wishes and blessings. This September and October, three amazing things are going to happen for me. First, Bigg Boss Telugu, second, Brahmastra and third, The Ghost. I promise you I’m going to entertain you. Thank you for the unconditional love,” said Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna is busy with the promotions of the upcoming big-budget spectacle Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The actor and director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film’s Telugu version, accompanied Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor during the promotional tour across cities in South India recently.

Nagarjuna is playing a key role in Brahmastra, which is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film has an all-star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. It is set to arrive in cinemas on September 9.

Nagarjuna is also quite excited about his solo movie The Ghost. Written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film follows the efforts of a federal agent to secure the freedom of his niece from the clutches of his enemies.