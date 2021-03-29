Nagarjuna on his Wild Dog character: ‘Would like to impersonate ACP Vijay Varma in my real life’

Actor-producer Nagarjuna is quite upbeat about his upcoming film, Wild Dog. Speaking about the film at a promotional event on Sunday, the actor said that this film has given him one of the strongest characters that he has played in a career spanning about 45 years.

“I liked ACP Vijay Varma so much, I would like to impersonate him in my real life. I like to be fearless and try new things. I keep running in search of newness. I also believe that I don’t have reasons to fear anything. I want to be as fearless as ACP Varma in my film career. I have always experimented with my films in the commercial space. I try to cater to a new audience, work with new filmmakers. Working with a young team gives me a lot of energy, which in turn keeps me fit,” he said, while heaping praises on director Ashishor Solomon and producers S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy.

Nagarjuna said the Vijay Varma character will always hold a special place in his heart. “I don’t like to keep doing the same thing over and over again. I want to work on new ideas. I feel bored if I keep doing the same kind of characters and movies. And I won’t do things that make me feel bored. That’s why I was so impressed with Solomon’s narration and did this film,” he added.

Nagarjuna recalled that he was emotionally overwhelmed when he returned to work after staying in lockdown for three months. “I felt liberated the moment I landed in Manali for the shoot,” he said. “Work is so valuable. Don’t take your work for granted. We loved every second of what we did on the sets of Wild Dog,” said the actor.

The 61-year-old actor also used the opportunity to share a few words of wisdom. “People keep asking me what I learned about myself during the lockdown. I learned that we are very insignificant and dispensable. A small virus brought the entire world to a stop. Don’t think too much about yourselves,” he said.

Nagarjuna also stated that he was not happy about the fact that his film and Karthi’s Sulthan were releasing on the same day. However, he said, “He is like my brother. And I wish from my heart that his film should also become a big hit,” he added.

Nagarjuna and Karthi had worked together in the 2016 film, Oopiri.

Besides Nagarjuna, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni. It is due in cinemas on April 2.