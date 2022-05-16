scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Count the actors: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Sushant and Sumanth come together for a family pic

Actor Sushanth shared a latest photo of Akkineni family on his social media handles that featured Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Sumanth, Supriya, Akkineni Venkat and Sushanth with their families.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 16, 2022 5:31:02 pm
Akkineni family photoNagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Sushanth pose with other Akkineni family members for a photo. (Photo: iamSushanthA/Twitter)

The fans of Akkineni family were in for a treat as actor Sushanth shared an epic family pic on Monday. Captioning it simply with a red heart emoji, the photo appears to be from a family gathering over the weekend. The photo features Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Sumanth, Supriya, Akkineni Venkat and his family, and Sushanth’s family. Akhil Akkineni was missing from the get-together as he is shooting his upcoming movie, Agent in Manali.

Fans showered love on the photo. While one Twitter user called it ‘lovely’, another mentioned, “so many actors in one photo.”

On the work front, the Akkineni family heroes have been quite busy with their respective films. While Nagarjuna is busy shooting for The Ghost, Naga Chaitanya has been juggling between his film Thank You movie and web series Dhoota. Sumanth has Waltair Seenu, Malli Modalaindi, and Aham Reboot in the kitty. Meanwhile, Sushanth has Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura film.

