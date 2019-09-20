Decomposed body found at farmhouse owned by Nagarjuna

The decomposed body of an unidentified person was found in a property owned by Telugu actor Nagarjuna on Wednesday.

According to reports, the body was found in a farmhouse bought by the actor recently.

It is said that Nagarjuna had hired the service of farming experts to prepare the farmland spread over 40 acres for organic cultivation. The agriculture workers were disturbed by a foul smell from an abandoned building on the property. When they went inside to inspect the smell, they discovered the decomposed body.

The police have filed a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the CrPC and the investigation is going on. The body has been sent for post-mortem even as the identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Nagarjuna has not reacted to the news yet.