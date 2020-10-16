scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
Nagarjuna denies ‘major’ fire accident at Annapurna Studios

Nagarjuna's father Nageswara Rao Akkineni founded Annapurna studios in 1975. The facility is used for post-production work of films and television serials.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: October 16, 2020 2:36:19 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 nagarjuna akkineniNagarjuna reacts to the news about a major fire accident at Annapurna Studios. (Photo: Star Maa/Twitter)

Telugu actor Nagarjuna on Friday rubbished news reports that claimed there was a major fire accident at his production house Annapurna Studios at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. “There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine (sic),” the Bigg Boss Telugu host wrote on his Twitter account.

Nagarjuna’s tweet follows earlier clarification posted on the official Twitter handle of the studio, which read, “All is well at Annapurna! . . Request to refrain from spreading unconfirmed news (sic).”

On Friday, a section of the media claimed that a major fire broke out at the studios. Some Telugu TV channels even showed visuals of a huge cloud of black smoke emitting from the studios.

It is worth noting that a major fire accident gutted Annapurna studios in 2017. The fire destroyed property worth Rs 2 crore, including the Manam movie set, which was preserved in the memory of late matinee idol Nageswara Rao Akkineni.

Nageswara Rao Akkineni, the father of Nagarjuna, founded Annapurna studios in 1975. The facility is used for post-production work of many films and television serials.

