Nagarjuna defends son Akhil ahead of Lenin: ‘Almost none of his films have worked’

Two days before Lenin reaches theatres, Nagarjuna Akkineni has made an unusual request: stop comparing his son, Akhil Akkineni, to the two generations that came before him.

Talking at the movie’s press meet on Wednesday, he said, “There is always pressure on Akhil because of our family legacy. When I began my career, I had the same kind of pressure as well. It has always been a problem. Let us not compare his career with mine, we are not supposed to do this to anyone.”

From almost any other film family, this would sound routine. From the Akkineni house, it lands differently. ANR was one of the founding legends of Telugu cinema, a man whose studio, Annapurna, is a pivotal part of the industry. Nagarjuna, while maintaining his father’s legacy, built his own career over four decades. Akhil, the third generation, has spent ten years being asked why he hasn’t done the same. Since 2015, he has tried various genres, restarted his career more than once, and never found the hit that establishes him as a star. His last film, Agent, sank in 2023, and the three-year silence since has only made the question louder.