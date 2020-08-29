Nagarjuna turns 61: Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Raghava Lawrence and others wish the actor

Actor Nagarjuna has turned 61 today. (Express archive photo)

Wishes are pouring in for south Indian superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, who turns 61 today. His daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni was among the first celebrities to wish the actor on social media. “Wishing one of the most important people in my life. Thank you so much for your tireless support and constant guidance and direction. Wishing you a Happy Wonderful Bday that’s filled with all the warmth and compassion that you normally exude. @iamnagarjuna #HBDKingNagarjuna,” Samantha tweeted.

A few days before Nagarjuna’s birthday, Samantha had also shared a ‘common display picture’. “The King …. .. honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna‘s birthday..to know him is to love and respect him forever. A king at heart #KingNagBirthdayCDP,” she wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the Telugu superstar.

The King …. ❤️.. honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna ‘s birthday 🥳🤗🥰 .. to know him is to love and respect him forever . A king at heart 🙏 #KingNagBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/LxbipYLDtM — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 23, 2020

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni had all things beautiful to say about his father on the occasion of his 61st birthday. He posted a photo from his horse-riding session with Nagarjuna and called him an “incredible human being”.

“Well…. this picture sort of defines our relationship in many ways. As I try to to run he always anchors me. Walking me through life. It’s the mind that matters most, and his mind is something that i truly admire. Beyond the fitness, beyond the everlasting youth he has in him and beyond all of that fame, it’s the mind! Calm and composed. You truly are an incredible human being. Happy birthday my dearest father! Love Akhil,” read the caption of the photo shared by Akhil.

To mark the actor’s birthday, the makers of his next film Wild Dog released a poster featuring Nagarjuna. The actor plays the role of a NIA officer in the movie. Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy, it has been directed by Ahishor Solomon.

Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Raghava Lawrence, Vennela Kishore and many others also wished the actor.

Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna! Wishing you great health and happiness always. Hope you have a great one😊 Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/yyfVblELFE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2020

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest king @iamnagarjuna garu🤩🙏🏼🤩🙏🏼. Many Many Happy Returns of the day sir😀😀💪🏼🙏🏼#HBDKingNagarjuna Sir 🤩🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zG6sn4NRPy — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 29, 2020

Happpppppyyy happppy bdayyyy @iamnagarjuna sir !! May you have the most happy , positive and healthy year ❤️ keep inspiring the world the way you do 😊 have a fantastic day ! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2020

Happy birthday Nagarjuna babu. You lifted me from a dance master to director with MASS movie. I will always be grateful for this help till the end. I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and peace. 💐💐🙏🏼🙏🏼@iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/4IImb3n8V7 — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 29, 2020

Birthday wishes to the ever green and ever handsome @iamnagarjuna sir 😊🤗 #HBDKingNagarajuna — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 29, 2020

Happy Birthday Nag, wishing you a year filled with Health & Happiness!!#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/kvqGs2K6qt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 29, 2020

Happy Birthday Chinmama!! 🤗

Thank You for inspiring us, both in life and on screen and for always being there for us 🙏

Here is to many more amazing moments and movies! ⭐️❤️ #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/dbrTVtA95X — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 29, 2020

My best birthday wishes to our King @iamnagarjuna !! The most inspiring personality of Indian Cinema!! Wishing you many more successful years ahead sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dVfjz62yuC — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) August 29, 2020

Many Happy Returns of the day to #KingNagarjuna 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Ever Charismatic 🌟 🌟🌟🌟@iamnagarjuna sir 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Wishing Health &Success through out pic.twitter.com/T0CZ9H2STG — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) August 29, 2020

Nagarjuna has been in showbiz for more than three decades. He has also tried his hands at Hindi cinema and will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

