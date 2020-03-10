Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Bangarraju to go on floors in June

Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Bangarraju, a sequel to 2016 blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana (SCN), is finally set to go on floors in June. The film will be helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

While Nagarjuna reprises the titular role from the prequel, Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Bangarraju’s wife Satyabhama. Interestingly, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. According to a source, Samantha Akkineni is likely to star opposite Chay.

A source also revealed that Nagarjuna is planning to release Bangarraju on June 13, 2021.

On the work front, Nagarjuna is shooting for Wild Dog, in which he will be seen as an NIA officer. Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy, Ahishor Solomon is directing the movie.

Naga Chaitanya is presently shooting for Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story. The movie, also starring Sai Pallavi, is scheduled to be released in April.

