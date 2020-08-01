Nagarjuna Akkineni is back on sets, shoots for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 promo

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, will air on Star Maa. (Photo: Nagarjuna Akkineni/Twitter, Star Maa/Twitter_ Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, will air on Star Maa. (Photo: Nagarjuna Akkineni/Twitter, Star Maa/Twitter_

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is happy to be back on the sets after almost four months. The actor has shot for a special Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 promo, directed by Soggade Chinni Nayana fame Kalyan Krishna. The shooting took place in a specially designed set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna shared two photos on Twitter with a caption that read, “Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow…WOW!”

The official handle of Star Maa retweeted Nagarjuna’s tweet and wrote, “What a wow-wow!” with a hashtag that read, Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

In one of the photos, Nagarjuna has his back facing the camera and we see him standing next to two people from the hair and make-up team. The two men on each side of the actor can be seen wearing Personal Protective Equipment Kit as per the safety guidelines issued by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by RRR star Jr NTR while Natural Star Nani took over the reality show’s second season. Nagarjuna had hosted the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which aired on television in 2019.

On July 20, the makers of the show had released a teaser Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, promising fans for a thrilling experience once again.

As per the reports, the show will go on air from August onwards. However, the channel and makers are yet to confirm it.

