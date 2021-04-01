Nagarjuna Akkineni shares Brahmastra’s details: ‘I play a powerful character’

Nagarjuna Akkineni is presently busy with the filming of the Praveen Sattaru directorial. (Photo: PR Handout)

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s latest actioner Wild Dog is set for a grand release on April 2. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the movie revolves around Hyderabad bomb blasts in 2007 and stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in other major roles.

Recently, Nagarjuna interacted with the media and spoke about why Wild Dog is so special to him. Excerpts:

Tell us about the action choreography in the movie?

Wild Dog is a real film. So, it is not possible to have the stunts completely in a commercial format. But without a commercial touch, the action part will not work in this kind of film. By balancing both elements, we tried to create a new action choreography. I believe that the audience would also love it.

You are the one star who encouraged new directors the most. Is there any particular reason for that?

Working with new directors brings newness, new roles, and the acting process gets changed as well. It also bores me when I try to repeat the same kind of characters with slight changes.

Tell us about your character in the film?

I play ACP Vijay Varma in the movie. He is a good father and husband. He is a very powerful officer yet a good team leader. The reason why he got into NIA is his love for the country. He believes that terrorism will destabilise the nation. So, his pure purpose is to catch terrorists and punish them. I liked the character very much. It is going to be a memorable one in my career. Wild Dog is a new age commercial film, and we are very confident about the film’s success at the box office.



Did you take any training for your role?

Not only me, but the entire main cast practiced a lot on how to hold the guns and slide with them under the supervision of Hollywood action choreographer David Ismalone.

Tell us about your character in Brahmastra?

I can’t reveal anything right now. But, I am playing a powerful character in Brahmastra. We recently completed the filming for the first part. The duration of my character in the movie will be around half hour.

Film subjects that were once called experimental have now become the themes for mainstream cinema. What is your take on it?

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, our audience got exposed to OTT content and foreign films. When they get exposed to a wide variety of content for entertainment, the acceptance of receiving newness also increases. I feel that it is a good sign.



Did you line up any new projects to produce under the Annapurna Studios banner?

Presently, we are planning to produce a film with Vaisshnav Tej of Uppena fame. The official announcement regarding the same will be made very soon. Raj Tarun’s movie is currently under production.

Tell us about your film with director Praveen Sattaru?

Praveen Sattaru’s movie is a very different commercial actioner. The shooting for the film will be wrapped up in July.