Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Latest news

Nagarjuna Akkineni receives COVID-19 vaccination

Nagarjuna Akkineni is the first superstar from the Telugu film industry to get the first jab of corona vaccination.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
March 17, 2021 10:04:57 am
Nagarjuna Akkineni COVID vaccinationNagarjuna Akkineni received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/iamnagarjuna)

Nagarjuna Akkineni received the first shot of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine, on Tuesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He is the first superstar from the Telugu film industry to take the first jab of corona vaccination.

On Wednesday, Nag took to his Twitter handle to update about his Covaxin jab and urged the eligible people to take the vaccine. “Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!! You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at http://cowin.gov.in Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona #VaccineVarta @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia,” he tweeted along with a photo.

South Indian superstars Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan also received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine recently.

On the work front, Nagarjuna’s actioner Wild Dog is set to release on April 2, while the shooting for his yet-to-be-titled film with director Praveen Sattaru, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, is currently underway.

