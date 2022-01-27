scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Nagarjuna reacts to reports about Naga being worried about family reputation following split with Samantha: ‘Absolute nonsense’

A few reports quoted Nagarjuna Akkineni saying that Naga Chaitanya was "worried about him and his family reputation" when he and Samantha decided to end their nearly four-year-long marriage.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 27, 2022 8:10:51 pm
nagarjuna akkineniNagarjuna Akkineni with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and son Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Nagarjuna Akkineni/Instagram)

Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni has released a statement quashing reports about his son and actor Naga Chaitanya being worried about his family’s reputation following his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A few reports in the media quoted Nagarjuna saying that Naga Chaitanya was “worried about him and his family reputation” when he and Samantha decided to end their nearly four-year-long marriage.

In his statement, Nagarjuna wrote, “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours.”

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she ‘crumbled’ after split from Naga Chaitanya, has ‘no expectations’ from 2022

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on their social media accounts in October last year. Their statement read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Talking about the separation, Naga Chaitanya told indianexpress.com, “My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision made for the good of both of us. If she (Samantha) is happy, I am happy. That was the best decision in that situation. Both of us are doing well professionally too.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017.

