Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Nagarjuna Akkineni unveils trailer of Raj Tarun’s Anubhavinchu Raja

Raj Tarun's Anubhavinchu Raja stars Kashish Khan, Posani Krishna Murali, Aadukalam Naren, and Ajay among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
November 17, 2021 5:00:42 pm
Raj Tarun-starrer Anubhavinchu Raja will release on 26th November.

Nagarjuna Akkineni on Wednesday launched the trailer of Raj Tarun-starrer Anubhavinchu Raja. Sharing the trailer on social media, Nagarjuna wrote, “Life is full of ups and downs but you can still have fun!!”

The trailer shows Raj Tarun’s character Bangaram, as a child as he dances in a theatre. Later, the trailer cuts to the actor as an adult who works as a security guard in a software firm. He falls in love with Kashish Khan, the female lead in the movie, who dislikes the security guard. When she asks him to showcase his true persona, we get to see the real Bangaram — a rich and free-spirited guy in his village. We also see how a few unexpected situations land him in trouble and he eventually becomes the president of his village.

Sreenu Gavireddy has directed the film and penned its dialogues. Nagesh Banell’s visuals and Gopi Sundar’s background score compliment each other. On the whole, the trailer promises a fun entertainer.

Supriya Yarlagadda of Annapurna Studios bankrolled the project in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Chota K Prasad is the editor for this movie.

Anubhavinchu Raja stars Posani Krishna Murali, Aadukalam Naren, Ajay, Sudharshan, Temper Vamsi, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Krishna, Bhupal Raju, and Ariyana in other pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 26th November.

