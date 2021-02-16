Nagarjuna Akkineni and Praveen Sattaru’s film goes on floors

(From left) Sharrath Marar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Narayandas Narang, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and director Praveen Sattaru pose for the camera. (Photo: PR Handout)

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s new film with director Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega fame was launched today in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography of Telangana state graced the event as the chief guest and sounded the clapboard for the first shot.

Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Narayandas K Narang, and Sharrath Marar are producing this yet-to-be-titled film under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banners. The complete details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

On the work front, Nagarjuna wrapped up shooting for the Hindi movie Brahmastra, which also co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Revealing the same, the Manmadhudu 2 actor tweeted, “And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra.”

Nagarjuna’s actioner, Wild Dog, which had already completed filming, is gearing up for a theatrical release very soon. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the movie stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.