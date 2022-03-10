The Ghost actor Nagarjuna Akkineni gets into action mode in Dubai

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently busy shooting for actioner The Ghost in Dubai. The makers are canning some crucial scenes and action sequences involving Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan. Director Praveen Sattaru recently took to Twitter to share a few photos of the team on the sets of The Ghost. “#TheGhost in @Dubai,” he captioned the photos.

The Ghost marks the first collaboration between Nagarjuna and Praveen. Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Rammohan Rao and Sharrath Marar are bankrolling the project under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Sonal Chauhan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Praveen Sattaru during the shoot of The Ghost in Dubai. (Photo: PraveenSattaru/Twitter) Sonal Chauhan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Praveen Sattaru during the shoot of The Ghost in Dubai. (Photo: PraveenSattaru/Twitter)

Nagarjuna with the team of Ghost in Dubai. (Photo: PraveenSattaru/Twitter) Nagarjuna with the team of Ghost in Dubai. (Photo: PraveenSattaru/Twitter)

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Praveen Sattaru on the sets of The Ghost. (Photo: PraveenSattaru/Twitter) Nagarjuna Akkineni and Praveen Sattaru on the sets of The Ghost. (Photo: PraveenSattaru/Twitter)

The Ghost is a high-octane action thriller. While unveiling the first look of The Ghost, the makers had described the protagonist in the following manner, “You can’t kill him. You can’t run from him. You can’t negotiate with him. You can only beg for mercy.”

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni has fantasy drama Brahmastra in the pipeline. The actor is also hosting Bigg Boss Non-Stop for Disney Plus Hotstar.