Nagarjuna Akkineni gets emotional as he talks about Naga Chaitanya at Love Story success meet: ‘Thank you Sekhar Kammula’

The success meet of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Nagarjuna Akkineni, producers KS Ramarao and Suresh Babu Daggubati graced the event as special guests. The film’s two leads, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, were present with the rest of the team including Eeshwari Rao, Suddala Ashok Teja, Pawan Ch, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Narayandas K Narang.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, in his speech, thanked the audience for making the film a blockbuster during Covid-19 pandemic and the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for their continuous support for the film industry. He also thanked Kammula for making his son Naga Chaitanya a star actor with the Love Story movie.

The team of Love Story and Nagarjuna Akkineni pose for paparazzi during the success meet of Love Story. (Photo: PR Handout)

Heaping praises on Naga Chaitanya’s performance in the film, Nagarjuna said, “What can I say about my son (smiles). I am fully satisfied with the performance of Naga Chaitanya in the movie. I was telling Sekhar Kammula that actor and star are two different things and words. Thank you, Sekhar for making Chaitanya a star actor. You have taken him on a completely new journey and path. Thank you for that. Nana (Naga Chaitanya), you have done a fantastic in the film. That’s all I can say. You made me cry, and you made me laugh. It is already 50 years since the release of Prem Nagar, the biggest hit in Nanna’s (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) career. During its release, there was a cyclone. Coincidentally, after 50 years, Love Story too had its release on the same date (September 24) amid cyclone and Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Love Story is becoming another Prem Nagar by fighting all the hurdles. Thank you all for that.”

Love Story is the first tentpole movie in Telugu post the second wave of Covid-19, and it emerged as a blockbuster after collecting Rs 24 crore net in its first weekend.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha, and an Amazon Prime Video web series in his kitty.