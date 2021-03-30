Nagarjuna Akkineni encourages new directors, unique stories: Wild Dog director Ahishor Solomon

Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Wild Dog will open in cinemas on April 2. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, it has been bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainments, and features Saiyami Kher, Dia Mirza, Ali Reza, Mayank Parakh, Prakash Sudarshan, Atul Kulkarni, and Anish Kuruvilla.

Ahead of the film’s release, Ahishor interacted with the media and revealed the efforts which went in for the project to materialise. Excerpts:

How did Wild Dog materialise?

The story of Wild Dog was written after I read a small news article and got inspired from it. The bomb blasts in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park took place in 2007. From then to 2015, our country has witnessed several bomb blasts. The central government, who apprehended the involvement of ISI, assigned these cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Consequently, they had to conduct an undercover operation. By adding some fictional elements to these episodes, we made Wild Dog. We took the cinematic liberty to make sure that it suits the taste of the Telugu audience. The film thrills them all the way.

What kind of research went on for the movie?

I researched about bomb blasts and NIA based on inputs from my journalist friends and people, who are residing in Mumbai and Bengaluru. We also developed the story based on the inputs from the books available in the public domain.



How was it like collaborating with Nagarjuna Akkineni?

Nagarjuna encourages new directors and unique stories a lot. He is the first person to have done films such as Shiva, Geethanjali, and Oopiri. That’s why I thought of casting him in Wild Dog. After listening to the story, he agreed to be on board. I was a co-writer for Oopiri, and our rapport began there.



How did the shooting plans for the movie go?

The film majorly has a Nepal backdrop. First, we planned a schedule in Thailand, but it didn’t materialise due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns there. We had also done a location recce in Sikkim, but it also did not materialise according to our plans due to the state-level lockdowns. But, when the COVID-19 effect was reduced, and permissions for the film shootings were announced, the government of Himachal Pradesh loosened the restrictions. We went there to wrap up the filming as early as possible. To our surprise, we got the best locations there. David Ismalone and Shyam Kaushal designed great action sequences, and Wild Dog is going to be a fully action-packed movie.

Maharshi, for which you co-wrote the story, has won a national film award.

I am happy to be a part of the national film award-winning Maharshi. Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and I wrote the story together. Writing for Maharshi was a great challenge for us as it had to be a film tailored according to the star image of Mahesh Babu and the vision of Vamshi, besides being commercially viable with a message.