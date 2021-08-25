scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya begin shooting for Bangarraju

Bangarraju, a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana, will feature Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 25, 2021 9:32:56 pm
nagarjuna akkineni BangarrajuNagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will share screen space in Bangarraju.

Nagarjuna on Wednesday announced that he has started shooting for his next film titled Bangarraju. The film, which is the sequel of Nagarjuna’s 2016 release Soggade Chinni Nayana, will also star Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty. Nagarjuna and Chaitanya have previously featured in films like Manam and Premam among others.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, Nagarjuna wrote, “So very happy to start work for #Bangarraju along with @chay_akkineni !!! We welcome @ZeeStudios_in this exciting journey!”

Bangarraju is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The film is touted to be a wholesome entertainer.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be soon seen in Bollywood film Brahmastra. Talking about his role in Brahmastra, Nagarjuna told indianexpress.com, “I can’t reveal anything right now. But, I am playing a powerful character in Brahmastra. We recently completed the filming for the first part.”

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has a couple of films lined up for release. He is waiting for the release of Love Story, which hits theatres on September 10. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled for Christmas this year.

