Nagarjuna Akkineni announces Bangarraju Sankranthi release date, but with a note of caution

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni-starrer Bangarraju is all set to release on January 14 in theatres. Nagarjuna, who plays the title role, announced the film’s release date in a press meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking at the press conference, Nagarjuna said, “This release date was not the actual one which we had planned earlier. Bangarraju is a star-studded movie. So, we were skeptical about finishing the shooting part and making the film ready for a festival release. But yesterday, we have decided to release the movie on 14th January only after getting clarity from our technical and post-production teams. If everything goes smoothly and perfectly without any Omicron-induced disturbances, our film will come on January 14th, the Sankranthi day. I am indebted to the whole film team for completing it on time.”

Sharing the release date poster of Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya also tweeted, “Jan 14th it is for #Bangarraaju .. see you all at the theaters.”

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana and co-stars Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty. The movie also features Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Rohini, Praveen, and Padma Soorya in other prominent roles.

Anup Rubens provided the music, and Yuvaraj cranked the camera for this joint venture of Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios.