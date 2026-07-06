‘No one will say it flopped’: Naga Vamsi’s massive Rs 200 crore prediction for Akhil’s Lenin

Akhil Akkineni has waited nearly a decade for the film that settles his career, and his producer believes Lenin is it. Days ahead of the film’s release on July 10, producer Naga Vamsi has guaranteed Lenin will be a hit among the audiences.

“As a commercial film, while I believe it easily can make 100 crores, probably even 200 crores, but I will not say it. That might sound unbelievable, but I guarantee it is a hit. No one will say it flopped, no matter what,” the Sithara Entertainments head said in a recent interview with Gulte Pro.

Pressed on whether audiences might disagree, he doubled down. “The general audience will not come out saying they are disappointed with Lenin. Definitely not, 200 per cent, no one will say that. And I say this after thinking it over carefully from all angles.”