Naga Vamsi says Akhil Akkineni isn’t coming as a ‘boy born with a golden spoon’ in Lenin

After waiting nearly a decade for his breakthrough film, Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for the release of his film Lenin on Friday. Ahead of the release, producer Naga Vamsi took to social media to express his confidence in the film. He also praised Akhil for his dedication and urged audiences to support the actor by watching Lenin in theatres.

Taking to his X handle, Vamsi wrote, “Two years of @AkhilAkkineni8’s hard work, your own Sisindri is finally coming to you in less than 12 hours. He has poured his blood, sweat, and soul into this high octane action drama, treating it as another big breakthrough after a long gap.”

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He continued, “We sincerely request all of you to come, bless him with your love, and give the film a strong opening. Your support will give him the confidence and encouragement to work even harder. This time, he isn’t coming to you as a boy born with a golden spoon. He is coming to you like every newcomer who is determined to prove his worth.”

Two years of @AkhilAkkineni8’s hard work, your own Sisindri is finally coming to you in less than 12 hours. He has poured his blood, sweat, and soul into this high octane action drama, treating it as another big breakthrough after a long gap. We sincerely request all of you to… — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) July 9, 2026

The producer concluded by saying that Lenin marks the beginning of “Akhil Akkineni 2.0.” “This is the new Akhil 2.0. Our team promises that this time you will come out with the satisfaction of seeing a complete film. #Lenin,” he wrote.

Ahead of Lenin’s release Akhil Akkineni also thanked the cast and crew, and urged fans to go watch his film. “At the end of a long journey and the night before the night before the release, I wanted to say something. A very big thanks to my whole team of #Lenin, who put their heart and soul into bringing this project to life,” he wrote in a tweet.

The actor added, “Every person involved. And a very big thank you to the media, audience & especially Akkineni fans, who received our content positively and encouraged us for the release. Content and full of gratitude to everybody. Nothing is in our hands anymore. Our Lenin is yours now. I hope with all my heart that you enjoy the film. See you at the cinemas. Akhil :).”

At the end of a long journey and the night before the night before the release, I wanted to say something. A very big thanks to my whole team of #Lenin, who put their heart and soul into bringing this project to life. Every person involved.And a very big thank you to the… — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) July 9, 2026

About Lenin

Lenin is a Telugu action drama helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu. The film features Akhil Akkineni alongside Bhagyashri Borse, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao. It has been jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises and Sithara Entertainments.