Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari gets release date

Directed by Anish R Krishna, Krishna Vrinda Vihari stars Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Actor Naga Shaurya‘s much-awaited Telugu film Krishna Vrinda Vihari has got a theatrical release date after a long wait by the fans. The movie will hit screens on September 23, 2022. The announcement of the romantic comedy’s release date was made by the producers with a new poster of the film.

In the poster of the Anish R Krishna directorial, we see Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia share an intimate moment. Shaurya affectionately hugs Setia and plants a kiss on her cheeks. Holding each other’s hands, Shaurya and Shirley look adorable together.

Shaurya too shared the new poster and wrote, “So finally, locked the date and excited to meet you all in Theatres! #KrishnaVrindaVihari Releasing on September 23rd only in Theatres!”

In the film’s teaser, released in March this year, Naga Shaurya’s Krishna is seen spending some romantic time with Shirley Setia’s Vrinda, but is eventually told by her that he is “running after the wrong girl”.

Veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar also plays a pivotal role in Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The film is bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri.

Besides Krishna Vrinda Vihari, Naga Shaurya has three more films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Police Vari Hecharika.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 03:40:35 pm
