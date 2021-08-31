Varudu Kaavalenu new teaser: Naga Shaurya finds his bride in reluctant Ritu Varma, watch

On producer S Radha Krishna’s birthday, production house Sithara Entertainments unveiled the teaser for their next film, Varudu Kaavalenu. Sharing the teaser on social media, they wrote, “We need a bridegroom for our bride. Here’s our fun-filled #VaruduKaavalenuTeaser. Hope you all like it!”

Directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya, Varudu Kaavalenu features Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma in the lead roles. The teaser begins with Nadhiya, who plays the role of Ritu Varma’s mother, searching for a suitable bridegroom for her daughter. But, Ritu’s character is determined to foil the matchmaking plans. Her role resembles the one she played in Pelli Choopulu, where she portrayed a similarly independent character. Ritu’s life takes a turn when the film’s protagonist Naga Shaurya falls in love with her, owing to her beauty and attitude. From there, the movie chronicles their adventures.

Vamsi Patchipulusu is the cinematographer for this romantic drama and Vishal Chandrashekhar is the music composer.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Varudu Kaavalenu stars Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Harsha Vardhan in other prominent roles. The film is slated for a release in October, and the date will be announced soon.

On the work front, Ritu Varma has Tuck Jagadish and Oke Oka Jeevitham in the pipeline, while Naga Shaurya has Lakshya and four untitled projects in the works.