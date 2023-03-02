scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Naga Shaurya asks man to apologise after he slaps woman in public: ‘She could be your lover, doesn’t mean you misbehave’

In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Naga Shaurya is seen coming to the rescue of a girl after a man, who claimed to be her boyfriend, reportedly assaults her.

Naga ShauryaNaga Shaurya was seen coming to the rescue of a girl being reportedly slapped by her boyfriend. (Photo: Screengrab, Naga Shaurya/Instagram)
Telugu actor Naga Shaurya took matters into his own hands, when he reportedly spotted a man slapping his girlfriend in public. In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Shaurya is seen coming to the rescue of a girl after a man, who claimed to be her boyfriend, reportedly assaults her.

In a busy road in Hyderabad, Shaurya was filmed holding the hand of the man and asking him to apologise to the woman. The actor is heard saying to the man, “Say sorry to her.” When the man replies that she is his girlfriend, Shaurya repeatedly asks him to apologise and doesn’t let go of him.

Also Read |Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty tie the knot in Bangalore, see pics

“Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her,” Naga Shaurya said to the man, as traffic builds up and more onlookers gather, asking the man to apologise.

Many praised Shaurya for his action. “Respect for the great actor..in real life…we should learn to respect our women,” one user wrote, while another user added, “Naga Shaurya did the right thing, now police should take action and arrest the abusive partner of that girl.”

Naga Shaurya, known for films like Oohalu Gusagusalade, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Jyo Achyuthananda, Chalo, Oh Baby and Ashwathama, is currently gearing up for the release of his latest movie Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi. The Telugu romantic-comedy, directed by Srinivas Avasarala and co-starring Malvika Nair, is scheduled to release on March 17.

On the personal front, Naga Shaurya tied the knot with Anusha Shetty, a Bangalore based entrepreneur, last November.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 14:22 IST
