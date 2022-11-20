Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty tie the knot in Bangalore

Actor Naga Shaurya tied the knot with Anusha Shetty, a Bangalore based entrepreneur, on November 20. The wedding in Bangalore was a grand affair and videos and pictures from the festivities are already doing rounds on the internet.

The couple’s mehendi ceremony took place on November 19, which was followed by a cocktail party. In a viral video, Naga and Anusha are seen arriving at the cocktail party in western outfits in the backdrop of a dreamy setup. The couple is seen waving at their friends, family and guests present at the party.

The bride and groom were dressed in a lovely traditional attire for the wedding ceremony. The videos also showed guests seated in an opulent space with lovely decor.

The cake for their party was ordered only a day in advance and the baker took to Instagram and narrated the story. She wrote, “When Telugu star Naga Shaurya @actorshaurya and his beautiful bride Anusha Shetty’s cake was confirmed a day in advance it was a mad rush ,the bride has been my client for sometime now and is a wonderful person ,I knew pulling something like this off in 36 hrs is going to be a challenge but I couldn’t say no to her.”

On the work front, Naga Shaurya was last seen in the film Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The actor recently signed NS24, which is helmed by first-time director SS Arunachalam.