scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty tie the knot in Bangalore

Actor Naga Shaurya married entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in Bengaluru on November 20.

naga shaurya weddingNaga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty get hitched. (Photo: Vamsi Kaka/Twitter)

Actor Naga Shaurya tied the knot with Anusha Shetty, a Bangalore based entrepreneur, on November 20. The wedding in Bangalore was a grand affair and videos and pictures from the festivities are already doing rounds on the internet.

The couple’s mehendi ceremony took place on November 19, which was followed by a cocktail party. In a viral video, Naga and Anusha are seen arriving at the cocktail party in western outfits in the backdrop of a dreamy setup. The couple is seen waving at their friends, family and guests present at the party.

The bride and groom were dressed in a lovely traditional attire for the wedding ceremony. The videos also showed guests seated in an opulent space with lovely decor.

The cake for their party was ordered only a day in advance and the baker took to Instagram and narrated the story. She wrote, “When Telugu star Naga Shaurya @actorshaurya and his beautiful bride Anusha Shetty’s cake was confirmed a day in advance it was a mad rush ,the bride has been my client for sometime now and is a wonderful person ,I knew pulling something like this off in 36 hrs is going to be a challenge but I couldn’t say no to her.”

On the work front, Naga Shaurya was last seen in the film Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The actor recently signed NS24, which is helmed by first-time director SS Arunachalam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 07:13:22 pm
Next Story

Bangladesh: Two death row convicts in US blogger murder case flee court

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside photos from Class of 80s reunion 2022 featuring Anupam Kher, Kushboo Sundar, Jackie Shroff,
Inside photos from Class of 80s reunion 2022 featuring Anupam Kher, Kushboo Sundar, Jackie Shroff, and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement