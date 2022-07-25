Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You tanks at box office, collects only Rs 3 crore worldwide

July 25, 2022 4:26:55 pm
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya’s latest movie Thank You has not found many takers at the box office. The film, which was released last Friday, has managed to earn only Rs 3 crore worldwide. Written and directed by Vikram Kumar, who has delivered many hit feel-good movies in the past, the film was expected to give a break to Chaitanya. The trade now believes that the film is likely to cause a huge loss to the tune of Rs 15 crore to its producers.
“#ThankYou stands as the biggest disaster of the year for Tollywood. It barely managed to collect ₹3 Cr Share Worldwide in its weekend (on Percentage basis). Producers are set to lose ₹15 Cr approx as its an own release in Theatres. #ThankYouMovie #ThankYouTheMovie,” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com.
It is said that the makers may advance the film’s OTT release to cut the loss incurred in the theatrical distribution.
Thank You is the new addition to the list of recent films of A-listers bombing at the ticket windows. Earlier, Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya were also rejected by the movie-going audience.
— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) July 25, 2022
Thank You is Naga Chaitanya’s second flop in a row. His last movie Bangarraju was a critical and commercial disaster.
Before the release of the film, Chaitanya was very confident about Thank You striking a chord with the audience. “I think they will enjoy my character’s emotional journey. Also, I liked this film as it talks about the importance of showing gratitude,” he had said.
Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in a supporting role in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is due in cinemas on August 11.
