Hindi dubbed version of Savyasachi starts streaming on YouTube

The Hindi dubbed version of Telugu action-drama Savyasachi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has started streaming on YouTube. Starring Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan and Nidhi Agarwal, the film was released in November last year.

Advertising

Savyasachi was the first full-fledged Telugu movie of Madhavan. The film is about vanishing twin syndrome which is a condition when a twin dies in the uterus due to miscarriage suffered by the mother, and the fetal tissue is then absorbed by the other twin. Naga Chaitanya collaborated with Chandoo Mondeti for the second time after the hit film, Premam.

Savyasachi received largely negative reviews and did not fare well commercially. The Indian Express’ R Manoj Kumar gave the film 1 star and criticised the writing and the performance of the lead actor.

He wrote in his review, “Naga Chaitanya is a damp squib with plenty of eye-rolling that doesn’t really go with the mood of the circumstances. He only thrives in dance sequences. It looks like he is working on his dancing skills. It is also high time he pays some attention to his acting too.”