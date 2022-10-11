scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Naga Chaitanya’s film crew faces protest in Karnataka for bar sets: report

The shooting of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film has courted a controversy in Karnataka.

NC22NC22 stars Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Instagram/ Chay Akkineni)

The production of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film ran into rough weather recently while shooting in Mandya district in Karnataka. The film, which has been tentatively titled NC22, is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu.

According to a News 18 Kannada report, the film’s crew faced the ire of the public for constructing a bar set-up near historical temples in Melukote. The residents of Melukote took exception to the film’s set and demanded to immediately stop the shooting. The report also claimed that while the filmmakers secured permission for the shooting, they may have played fast and loose with certain rules to put up a bar set-up near the temples. It’s said that the sets were dismantled following the protests. The makers of NC22, however, are yet to react to the incident.

The film is being shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. The project marks Venkat’s first collaboration with Chaitanya and it’s also the director’s debut in Tollywood. The announcement poster that was released earlier showed that Chaitanya could be playing the role of a soldier in the movie. The movie also stars Keerthy Shetty as the female lead.

In a first, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja will together compose the score for this film.

Chaitanya was last seen in Bollywood superstar Amair Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha. He played a key supporting role in the movie, which also marked his Bollywood debut. However, the film didn’t fare well at the box office.

Venkat, meanwhile, is basking in the success of his previous directorial outing Maanaadu.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 01:22:14 pm
