Naga Chaitanya wraps up Custody; Venkat Prabhu says ‘You are now released from our custody’

Naga Chaitanya is finally out of Venkat Prabhu’s Custody as the makers have wrapped up their upcoming film Custody. In a new clip, shared by Chay, the director along with the crew says, “And it’s a cut. Chay, you are now released from our custody.” The camera then pans and zooms towards a crowd, and Chay emerges out of it and says, “Only to take you all into Custody on May 12th.”

Naga Chaitanya had three releases last year–Bangarraju, Thank You, and Laal Sing Chaddha– of which only Bangarraju, which also had Chay’s dad, Nagarjuna, turned out to be a hit. Over the years, Chay has had a few hits, but there has not been a watershed moment that has elevated his career graph to the next level, and Venkat Prabhu, who has churned out great comeback films for stars like Ajith and Simbu, might pull off the feat for the Telugu actor.

Other than Naga Chaitanya, Custody also stars Keerthy Shetty, Arvind Swami, Sarathkumar, Priyamani, and Sampath Raj. The film has music by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the cinematography is handled by Rajeevan.

Going by the posters of the movie and the tagline “You must be the change you want to see in the world (A quote of Mahatma Gandhi)”, it looks like Custody has Chay playing a rebel constable, who is trapped by the system.