Naga Chaitanya-starrer Vrushakarma glimpse: A ‘possessed’ Laapataa Ladies star and a chilling bat attack steal the show
The first glimpse of Vrushakarma introduces a dark supernatural world as Naga Chaitanya embarks on a mysterious quest against an ominous force.
The makers behind the 2023 supernatural thriller Virupaksha have reunited for another dark and chilling tale titled Vrushakarma. The first glimpse of the film, starring Naga Chaitanya and Meenakshi Choudhary, was unveiled on Thursday, offering a haunting introduction to the film’s characters and the eerie world they inhabit.
The glimpse opens with actor Sparsh Shrivastava—widely recognised for his role in Laapataa Ladies—in a gothic setting. Shirtless and seemingly possessed, he is seen sketching intensely on a canvas. His drawing reveals the disturbing image of a man with one eye completely gouged out. Moments later, in a chilling twist, a bat emerges from his mouth and flies toward a man, attacking him and leaving behind the exact injury depicted in Sparsh’s sketch, blurring the line between imagination and reality.
A foreboding voiceover then sets the tone for the story: “When a power unparalleled awakens. When creation deviates from its purpose. Destiny will choose its own course.”
The teaser soon introduces the rest of the principal characters. Veteran actor Jayaram appears briefly, while Meenakshi Choudhary is also seen in a mysterious setup. Naga Chaitanya receives a striking introduction, shown embarking on what appears to be a perilous journey—climbing mountains, venturing through dense forests, and exploring dark caves.
The glimpse eventually shifts to a grand palace-like setting where something sinister unfolds. In a moment packed with tension, Naga Chaitanya is seen rushing to confront the danger, sword in hand, hinting at a battle against an unknown dark force.
Vrushakarma marks a reunion for the core team behind the hit film Virupaksha. Director Karthik Varma Dandu returns to helm the project, while filmmaker Sukumar’s banner Sukumar Writings has backed the film alongside producer BVSN Prasad.
While Virupaksha received positive reviews for its gripping narrative and atmospheric storytelling upon its release in 2023, it remains to be seen whether the team can recreate the same magic with this new supernatural venture. The makers of the film are yet to reveal its release date.
