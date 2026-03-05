Naga Chaitanya-starrer Vrushakarma glimpse: A ‘possessed’ Laapataa Ladies star and a chilling bat attack steal the show

The makers behind the 2023 supernatural thriller Virupaksha have reunited for another dark and chilling tale titled Vrushakarma. The first glimpse of the film, starring Naga Chaitanya and Meenakshi Choudhary, was unveiled on Thursday, offering a haunting introduction to the film’s characters and the eerie world they inhabit.

The glimpse opens with actor Sparsh Shrivastava—widely recognised for his role in Laapataa Ladies—in a gothic setting. Shirtless and seemingly possessed, he is seen sketching intensely on a canvas. His drawing reveals the disturbing image of a man with one eye completely gouged out. Moments later, in a chilling twist, a bat emerges from his mouth and flies toward a man, attacking him and leaving behind the exact injury depicted in Sparsh’s sketch, blurring the line between imagination and reality.