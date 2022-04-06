scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Naga Chaitanya joins forces with Venkat Prabhu for NC22

NC22 marks Naga Chaitanya’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie. The film will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
April 6, 2022 2:11:16 pm
NC22 teamNaga Chaitanya with NC22 team. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Naga Chaitanya on Wednesday announced his 22nd film tentatively titled NC22. The movie, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, is Chaitanya’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie. It also marks Prabhu’s first Telugu directorial. Announcing the project, the director tweeted, “God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (tamil & telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni produced by @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #NC22 #VP11 #SSS10 (sic).”

Chaitanya also took to his Instagram handle and called NC22 an “exciting new journey”. He wrote, “So happy to be announcing my next #NC22 a Telugu-Tamil bilingual directed by @venkat_prabhu and produced by @srinivasaasilverscreenoffl. Looking forward to this exciting new journey!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen is bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled film. Elated with the collaboration, Chitturi wrote on Twitter, “We are delighted to collaborate with Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni and @vp_offl for #NC22!! This one will be special, Get ready for the Fun ride.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Thank You. He is currently busy with the shoot of his debut series Dootha. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

