Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Naga Chaitanya thanks his parents for being his ‘core’ and ‘showing him the direction’

Thank You, starring Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Malavika Nair in the lead roles, will hit screens on July 22.

July 6, 2022 8:11:16 pm
Naga Chaitanya's next film is Thank You.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Wednesday dedicated an Instagram post to his parents Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati. Sharing clicks from his childhood, the actor said his parents are the people who matter the most to him.

Chaitanya captioned the photos, “#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you – A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most . My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film. I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let’s come together on this one! Amma – for being my core , rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible. Nana – for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash – for making me feel, showing me how to love and just keeping me human ! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Thank You, starring Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Malavika Nair in the lead roles, will hit screens on July 22. It marks the second collaboration of Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar.

Must read |The best and the worst Telugu films of 2022 so far: RRR, Major, Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Bheemla Nayak on the list

Later this year, Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role.

