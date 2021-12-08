Makers of Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You quash rumours about film’s OTT release

The makers of Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You on Wednesday quashed rumours about the movie releasing directly on an OTT platform.

Giving clarity on the movie’s release, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations in a statement said, “Thank You movie is now in the final stages of production. We have made this film with immense dedication and we believe it is an experience to be witnessed only on the big screen. Thank You movie will release in theatres just when the time is right.”

Sharing the same statement on his Twitter handle, the film’s director Vikram K Kumar wrote, “Thank you for the support. Thank you for waiting. ‘Thank you’ will be worth the wait.”

Thank You stars Raashi Khanna opposite Naga Chaitanya. The movie, with music by S Thaman, is bankrolled is Dil Raju and Sirish.

Earlier, rumour mills were abuzz that Thank You and Varun Tej’s Ghani will take the OTT route. The makers of Ghani are yet to make a statement about its release.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has Bangarraju, Laal Singh Chaddha and a web series in the pipeline.