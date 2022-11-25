scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s new photo emerges online, fans say it’s ‘clearly edited’

A new photo featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has emerged online but fans seem convinced that it is edited.

naga chaitanya, sobhita dhulipalaA seemingly edited photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is doing the rounds online. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

There have been speculations that after separating from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has been dating Sobhita Dhulipala. While Dhulipala and Chaitanya have not commented on any relationship yet, a new photo featuring the actors recently emerged online which had fans saying that the two were indeed together.

However, there were a bunch of social media accounts on Twitter that pointed out that the viral photo was edited. One of the fans commented, “Can’t you see properly the pic. It is clearly edited. Watch the floor (between them, leg).” Another fan wrote, “Who’s that editor lol 😃😃 better luck next time!” “Clear cut editing,” read another comment.

On closer inspection, the photograph indeed looks edited as the footpath underneath looks strikingly different on both sides.

While there were a few nasty comments, Naya Chaitanya’s supporters wrote that he has the right to date anyone he wants since he is a single man now. “Chay can date anyone he wants. It’s his life. It’s his stupid fans who abused saying sam spread the rumours. They abused her continuously saying she spreading the rumours about them. It’s his fans who have problem. He can be with anyone he wants who cares,” read one comment.

Sobhita Dhulipala was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. Naga Chaitanya, who recently celebrated his birthday, released the poster of his upcoming film Custody on Wednesday.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:06:13 pm
