Naga Chaitanya slams Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akkineni, Thokkineni’ comment for grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao: ‘Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves’

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has courted a new controversy while speaking at the success event of his latest film, Veera Simha Reddy. While making a very enthusiastic speech to entertain his fans at the event, he mentioned Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s name in a wrong way. “We use to talk a lot about shastras, my father, dialogues, aa Rangarao ee Rangarao, Akkineni, Thokkineni, etc,” he said at the event.

Balakrishna’s comments have not gone down well with the fans of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. ANR was NT Rama Rao’s contemporary in Telugu cinema and they were also close friends. ANR and NTR have also shared screen space in several movies. Their friendship also received a nod in the NTR biopic, which was made by Balakrishna. Besides producing it, he had also essayed the role of his father in the two-part biopic NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakud.

Naga Chaitanya, the grandson of ANR, took offence to Balakrishna’s comment. On Tuesday, he released a statement expressing his displeasure. “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and SV Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves,” he said.

ANR’s son Nagarjuna hasn’t reacted to the incident yet.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy has become of the biggest hits in the star’s career. The film was released during the Sankranti holiday along with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya to mixed reviews. But, it met the approval of Balakrishna’s core fan base.