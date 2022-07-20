Thank You star Naga Chaitanya: ‘I am more close to my family and friends now’

Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You is set to open in cinemas on July 22. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish, the movie marks the second collaboration between Naga and director Vikram K Kumar after Manam. The film also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

Ahead of Thank You’s release, Naga Chaitanya interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

What was the challenging part about playing Abhi in Thank You?

When you watch the film, you will know there are more layers to my character. The film follows the journey of my character Abhi from age 16 to 36. You will see how his life changed over the years. It was challenging for me physically. It’s not easy to find such scripts. Usually, the heroes have just a single look in the movie, with the exception of flashback scenes. This script had the scope to show variations in terms of looks. Also, the audience may not accept me as a teenager in another 3 to 4 years. I felt this film was my last chance to play a teenager.

What about Thank You will click with the audience?

I think they will enjoy my character’s emotional journey. Also, I liked this film as it talks about the importance of showing gratitude. We don’t use the words ‘thank you’ at the right place, at the right time, always. Because of some reasons like shyness, we even think twice about thanking our parents. If I want to thank my father suddenly, I will hesitate out of pure respect. This film has taught me to close that gap with loved ones. We have to express ourselves fully. I think that will be the biggest takeaway for the audience from the movie. I am a man of few words. I don’t express all of my thoughts. Before doing Thank You, I would have just shared half of what I felt. But, this film has had a big influence on me. I feel more expressive now. I am beginning to open up to others. I have grown closer to my family and friends.

You saw Laal Singh Chaddha in a special screening with Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli. How was it?

It was very positive. Aamir Khan wanted Chiranjeevi garu to present Laal Singh Chaddha. And when he saw the film, Chiranjeevi garu liked it very much and he accepted it. It was a very memorable experience as an actor to watch the movie with directors like Rajamouli garu and Sukumar garu. I did Laal Singh Chaddha without worrying about the screen time or anything else. I wanted to work with Aamir sir and learn from him. I wanted to learn his process. And I achieved what I wanted working on this film.

The taste of moving-going audience has changed during the pandemic. What is your take on it?

My mindset has also changed post-pandemic. If the audience wants to come to theatres, then a movie should have some X factor. It could be romance, actor or anything else. But, it has to offer something new. The audience decides whether or not to go to theatres based on the trailer we cut for movies. Trailer, teasers and songs should become a hit with the audience.

Tell us about Dootha.

Dootha is a character-driven series. I play a journalist. I have already completed shooting my part. It is likely to be available for streaming by early 2023.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

My next with director Venkat Prabhu is a complete mass commercial entertainer. It’s also sensible and intelligent. I play a cop in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie. I am also in discussion with directors Parasuram and Tharun Bhascker.