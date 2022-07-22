scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Naga Chaitanya says he had the best on-screen chemistry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘We’ve had some of the best love stories together’

Naga Chaitanya said that he shared the best on-screen chemistry with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appeared in the recent episode of Koffee with Karan and spoke about their current equation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 1:42:38 pm
naga chaitanya samantha akkineni divorceNaga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram)

On the heels of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s incendiary comments about him on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Naga Chaitanya has commented on their on-screen chemistry. Chaitanya’s interview was conducted prior to the airing of Samantha’s KwK episode, so it’s unlikely that either actor was aware of the other’s comments.

While promoting his new film Thank You, which was released in theatres today, Chaitanya was asked in a Behind the Woods interview whom he has the best on-screen chemistry with. He said, “I can’t think of one. You know, I worked with Sai Pallavi in Love Story, we had great on-screen chemistry. And also, Sam. We’ve had some of the best love stories together onscreen. So, Sam and Sai Pallavi.”

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’

This is not the first time that Naga Chaitanya has spoken highly about the chemistry he shared with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While promoting his film Bangarraju earlier this year, he was asked the same question, and that time, the actor didn’t mention anyone other than Samantha. Chay and Sam tied the knot in 2017 and announced their split after weeks of rumours in 2021.

On Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan, Samantha revealed that her equation with Chaitanya is far from amicable since their separation. Asked if there were hard feelings still, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” In the same episode, Samantha said decisively that she isn’t open to love yet. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Samantha what the way to her heart was, and she said, “It’s closed. Please take a U-Turn.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement