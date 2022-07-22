Naga Chaitanya says he had the best on-screen chemistry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘We’ve had some of the best love stories together’

Updated: July 22, 2022 1:42:38 pm
On the heels of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s incendiary comments about him on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Naga Chaitanya has commented on their on-screen chemistry. Chaitanya’s interview was conducted prior to the airing of Samantha’s KwK episode, so it’s unlikely that either actor was aware of the other’s comments.
While promoting his new film Thank You, which was released in theatres today, Chaitanya was asked in a Behind the Woods interview whom he has the best on-screen chemistry with. He said, “I can’t think of one. You know, I worked with Sai Pallavi in Love Story, we had great on-screen chemistry. And also, Sam. We’ve had some of the best love stories together onscreen. So, Sam and Sai Pallavi.”
This is not the first time that Naga Chaitanya has spoken highly about the chemistry he shared with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While promoting his film Bangarraju earlier this year, he was asked the same question, and that time, the actor didn’t mention anyone other than Samantha. Chay and Sam tied the knot in 2017 and announced their split after weeks of rumours in 2021.
On Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan, Samantha revealed that her equation with Chaitanya is far from amicable since their separation. Asked if there were hard feelings still, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” In the same episode, Samantha said decisively that she isn’t open to love yet. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Samantha what the way to her heart was, and she said, “It’s closed. Please take a U-Turn.”
