Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni wrap up Vizag schedule of Majili

After winning hearts with their previous films Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya, real-life couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are all set to share screen space for the fourth time in Majili. The actors, who tied the knot in a glittering ceremony in October 2017, are collaborating for the first time post their wedding.

The team of Majili recently wrapped up the Visakhapatnam schedule. The next schedule will commence from November 26 in Hyderabad. Chay will, reportedly, sport a new look in the Shiva Nirvana directorial.

Said to be a romantic entertainer, Gopi Sundar is scoring the music and Vishnu Sharma is cranking the camera for Majili.

Producers Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are bankrolling the project under Shine Screens banner.