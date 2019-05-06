Naga Chaitanya: It is a lovely feeling that there is someone waiting for you at home

We know Samantha Akkineni is head-over-heels in love with Chaitanya Akkineni. But what about Chay? For the first time, in a conversation with Famously Filmfare host Chinmayi Sripaada, Chaitanya got candid about Samantha, his wedding and the feeling of being married.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Did you fall in love with Samantha during Ye Maaya Chesave?

No, I did not fall in love. I just felt she was a nice girl. She was fun and full of energy. She keeps ragging me saying, ‘I am in love with you for eight years. I waited for you’, but I am not sure how true that is. We have always been friends. We have always been in touch. She has hated me. She has loved me. I have hated her, loved her.

We have been very open to each other. We discussed work, family and everything. But I guess, this one fine year, the universe was in our favour and things happened.

Q. How did it happen?

I think there was a point when we both were single. We hung out more than normal. So, automatically things started building between us. I was also mentally looking to settle down. I always looked forward to having a family. So, all those thoughts started flowing in my head and she was right there in front of me. So, I was like she is a known devil (chuckles). I know all her mischief and I am fine with them.

They say it is the best thing to marry your best friend. I believe if personal life is balanced, work, money and everything else just fall into place. That is my religion. My biggest priority is to keep that balance at home. My wife should be happy. My family should be happy. If I see a smile on their face, I can go to work happily and make money.

Q. When did your parents find out about you two?

I went and told them, but I am sure they must be laughing inside that this stupid man is telling us about what we knew from a long time back. Dad also acted well. He was like, ‘Is that so? I am very happy for you. Get married.’

Q. What was the idea behind having a private wedding?

Our priority was that we should know everyone who comes to our marriage. We have been to so many weddings that hosted about 7000-8000 people. I feel sad for the bride and the groom. They greet so many people, but they don’t know who they are. They are sad when they are supposed to be happy and enjoy the moment. So, we got the thought from there. We thought we should have a small wedding where everyone knows everyone. Not only us but even the guests should know each other. They should be able to have fun.

Q. How did you write your vows?

With all my heart (smiling.) Honestly, in 2-3 days, I tried to put down all the memories I had with her in 20-30 pages and edited it out. I tried to put down all the memories I had with her and the memories I want for her. So, it was simple.

Q. How is it being married?

It has been great. There are no surprises now because we have known each other for so long. The surprises got over before the wedding. But living together has been beautiful. It is a lovely feeling that there is someone waiting for you at home. I never understood that before, especially when my father or anyone else ditched plans to be home. Earlier, we partied on Saturday nights. Now, I look forward to Saturday nights to be home, watch a film and do cosy stuff like that. I really enjoy it. The transformation has been great. I love the feeling that you are responsible for someone else. It is a great challenge to have and I think every unmarried man should experience it.

