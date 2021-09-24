Naga Chaitanya on divorce rumours with Samantha Akkineni: ‘Initially, it was a little painful’

Love Story actor Naga Chaitanya has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film but the rumours about his personal life have been doing the rounds for the past few days now. When his wife, actor Samantha Akkineni, changed her name of her social media handles, it led many to speculate that the couple was heading towards divorce. In a recent interview with Film Companion South, Chaitanya was asked if the gossip about his personal life was hurtful to him, to which he said, “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news.”

He added, “It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

He also revealed that he is not too much into social media and does not spend much time on Instagram and Twitter. The Majili actor revealed that he used to spend a lot of time on social media until a couple of years ago but stopped after the pandemic. “I was very influenced by social media, maybe a year or two years ago but after the pandemic, I don’t know something evolved in me or something took me to this direction where I sort of cut off from social media completely,” he said.

Chaitanya was also very clear about the fact that he likes to keep his personal and professional life separate as this is something that he learned from his parents at a very young age. “I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I’ve always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed,” he said.

A few days ago, Samantha was asked about the divorce rumours as she was visiting a temple and the video from the incident went viral online. Snapping at the person, she said, “I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense?” while pointing at her head.