Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Love Story gets new release date

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story is all set to hit the cinema halls on September 24. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on September 10, but it was postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances.”

Announcing the new release date of the movie, the makers said in a statement, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of our movie Love Story has been postponed. We are extremely eager to show you all our film. Love Story is all set for a worldwide grand theatrical release on 24th September 2021. We hope to see you all in theatres soon. Wishing you all a safe and happy Vinayaka Chavithi.”

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film revolves around a couple who lands in Hyderabad with an aspiration to achieve their goals. While the movie marks the first time collaboration of Naga Chaitanya with Kammula, it is the second project of Sai Pallavi with the director after superhit Fidaa.

Featuring Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao, and Devayani in other pivotal roles, Love Story has music by Pavan and cinematography by Vijay C Kumar. Narayan Das K Narang and P Ram Mohan Rao are the producers.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Bangarraju in the pipeline. Sai Pallavi has Virataparvam and Shyam Singha Roy in her kitty.