Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

Naga Chaitanya spoke about his wedding date tattoo on his left forearm. The actor separated from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.

August 9, 2022 8:16:07 pm
naga chaitanya samantha akkineniSamantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram)

Fans of Naga Chaitanya have always wondered what the morse code tattoo on his left arm was all about. And now, Chay has finally revealed the mystery behind the tattoo. In a recent interview during the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, the Thank You actor was asked about his craziest fan experiences and shared that many of his fans get his tattoo replicated on them.

Chaitanya told Bollywood Bubble, “I’ve met a few fans who have tattooed my name and all that and imitated this tattoo (points to his arm). This is not something you would want.” Chay then quizzed the interviewer and asked him to guess what it was and after a few failed guesses, the actor shared that the tattoo signified his wedding date. “The day I got married. I wouldn’t want the fans to get that,” he said.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in 2017 and got divorced in 2021. Chay said that he feels bad when fans get these tattoos. “I feel really bad when they tattoo these things on. It’s like ‘no don’t, things might just change, I might change the tattoo. So…’”

The Love Story actor was then asked if he has thought about changing the tattoo. He said, “I haven’t thought about it till date. There’s nothing to change. It’s fine.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 by putting out similar statements on social media. Recently, Samantha appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan Season 7 and said that the situation between her and ex-husband Chay was not very pleasant. When asked if there were any hard feelings between herself and Naga, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it maybe sometime in the future”.

