Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he meets ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in a recent Koffee With Karan episode, admitted that things are not amicable between her and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She said, “If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.”
Now, Naga Chaitanya was asked a similar question in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble. He was probed what would be his reaction if he were to meet Samantha now. In response, the Telugu actor said, “I will say hi and give her a hug.”
Naga Chaitanya also revealed the meaning of his tattoo on the forearm. While talking about his craziest fan experience, the actor said, “I’ve met a few fans who have tattooed my name and all that and imitated this tattoo (Morse code). This is not something you would want… The day I got married. I wouldn’t want the fans to get that,” he said. However, Naga Chaitanya said that he doesn’t have any plans to remove it yet.
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in a grand fashion after dating for years. However, in 2021, the couple announced that they are filing for a divorce.
On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to hit the theatres on August 11. The Telugu star is playing the role named Balaraju Bala Bodi in the Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. Chay was last seen in Thank You, and after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, he is reportedly teaming up with director Venkat Prabhu for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual.
