Naga Chaitanya reveals his mantra to tackle ‘nasty’ media reports, says family is off limits

Father-son actor duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya said that the only kind of news reports that get their goat are the ones that say ‘nasty’ things about their family. Otherwise, they’ve developed quite the thick skin.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actors were asked about how they react to negative news reports written about them. In recent months, their family has been put under the spotlight because of Chaitanya’s split from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“The only thing that bothers me is when they write something about my family,” Nagarjuna said, adding, “That is the only thing. They write about me, that’s also okay. I always think, unless there’s fruit in the tree, they won’t throw stones. There’s a Telugu saying that I follow. It’s okay, there’s no big deal. But when they write something nasty about the family, personally create things, especially these days the YouTube channels…”

He said that he diligently filters his YouTube homepage, and has ensured that only the news portals that he trusts are visible to him.

Chaitanya chimed in, “One way of looking at it is, it’s the media’s job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are. That’s their job. But at the same time, I don’t have to react to it. It’s up to me. Unless it’s something about family, or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, don’t react. News replaces news.”

The two actors were seen together recently in the poorly reviewed box office success Bangarraju. Chaitanya and Samantha announced their split last year, following weeks of speculation. While they haven’t spoken about it publicly after their initial joint statement, they have addressed the negativity that it has attracted.