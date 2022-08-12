Naga Chaitanya reveals he was once caught making out in a car: ‘I feel cool about it’

Updated: August 12, 2022 10:02:18 pm
Naga Chaitanya made his big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Playing the lovable Bala, Laal’s friend in the army, the Telugu actor has been winning hearts with his earnest performance. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his growing up days and left everyone shocked as he revealed how he was once caught making out in a car.
During a Mashable India interview, the interviewer revealed that he was once caught by the police for kissing his girlfriend in a railway station. As the two laughed about the incident, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor smiled to say, “That happened to me also,” much to the amazement of the host. Naga added, “I was in the back seat of a car like in Hyderabad making out.”
When the interviewer asked him if that was a scary incident, the actor smiled to say, “It’s okay. It’s a story to tell. I feel cool about it. I know what I was doing and I got caught.”
Referring to his single status post-divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya was asked whether the female attention has increased. With a loud laugh, he said, “Female attention has always been there. I am saying it in a nice way. It’s always good to have it, no?
Towards the end of the interview, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. He mentioned how people may enter the theatre knowing it’s a remake of Forrest Gump but they will step out having watched Laal Singh Chaddha. He added, “More than anything, it’s Laal’s character. It’s so rooted to us and people from all age groups will connect with him.”
Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, Laal Singh Chaddha is currently running in theatres.
