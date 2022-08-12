scorecardresearch
Naga Chaitanya reveals he was once caught making out in a car: ‘I feel cool about it’

In a recent interview, Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya confessed to getting caught with a girl once. He also opened up about the female attention post his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Updated: August 12, 2022 10:02:18 pm
naga chaitanya, laal singh chaddhaNaga Chaitanya plays Bala in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Naga Chaitanya made his big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Playing the lovable Bala, Laal’s friend in the army, the Telugu actor has been winning hearts with his earnest performance. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his growing up days and left everyone shocked as he revealed how he was once caught making out in a car.

During a Mashable India interview, the interviewer revealed that he was once caught by the police for kissing his girlfriend in a railway station. As the two laughed about the incident, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor smiled to say, “That happened to me also,” much to the amazement of the host. Naga added, “I was in the back seat of a car like in Hyderabad making out.”

When the interviewer asked him if that was a scary incident, the actor smiled to say, “It’s okay. It’s a story to tell. I feel cool about it. I know what I was doing and I got caught.”

Also Read |Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Referring to his single status post-divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya was asked whether the female attention has increased. With a loud laugh, he said, “Female attention has always been there. I am saying it in a nice way. It’s always good to have it, no?

Also Read |Naga Chaitanya on his Hindi debut in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan makes sure that everyone shines’

Towards the end of the interview, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. He mentioned how people may enter the theatre knowing it’s a remake of Forrest Gump but they will step out having watched Laal Singh Chaddha. He added, “More than anything, it’s Laal’s character. It’s so rooted to us and people from all age groups will connect with him.”

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, Laal Singh Chaddha is currently running in theatres.

