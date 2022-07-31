Naga Chaitanya on separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu making headlines: ‘Frustrating… we have moved on’

July 31, 2022 6:59:59 pm
Actor Naga Chaitanya is all set for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. During interviews to promote the film, Naga also addressed his separation from ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Samantha recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and accepted that the separation between her and Naga was acrimonious. In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked how he feels when his personal life makes headlines. Calling it ‘frustrating’ he shared in his interview with ETimes that is an actor and wants his professional life to do the talking. “I don’t want my personal life to be the topic of discussion. We all have a personal space and there’s a reason why it’s called ‘personal’, “said the actor.
Naga Chaitanya also said in the interview that he understands people’s fascination with his life. Calling it ‘a part of this job’ the actor said that he knows that the ‘personal space also becomes a narrative’.
Addressing the same, Naga Chaitanya accepted that this is the baggage of his job, adding it is upto him whether he gets affected by it or not. He said that he will keep working harder on his profession as personal life bits will come and go.
Naga Chaitanya has stayed silent on his separation from Samantha, while she has time and again expressed her views. He said whatever they wanted to say, they put it in the statement regarding that. “Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that,” he said.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017. They announced their separation four years later.
Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 in theatres. Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forest Gump.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
When Shah Rukh Khan prank-called Satya actor JD Chakravarthy, Tabu cried thinking he was dead
Nikhat Zareen storms into 50kg quarterfinals in women’s boxing
Yogeshwar Singh finishes 15th in all-around final Birmingham
Tales of tragedy: Communal murders rock families of three innocent men in Dakshina Kannada
TNPL 2022 Final Live Updates: CSG battle LKK at Coimbatore
India’s first monkeypox death: Kerala youth had tested positive abroad; probe ordered
Deepika Padukone is a queen in new pics from Mijwan fashion show, Ranveer Singh is left sweating. See photos
ICW 2022: Arjun Kapoor looks dapper as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Medal standings and where India stand on day 3
Eight new Covid-19 cases in Andamans
Bihar: Union minister’s party sacks leader who moved court against PM
Ellora Caves to become first monument in India to get hydraulic lift: ASI official