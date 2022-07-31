Naga Chaitanya on separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu making headlines: ‘Frustrating… we have moved on’

Actor Naga Chaitanya is all set for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. During interviews to promote the film, Naga also addressed his separation from ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and accepted that the separation between her and Naga was acrimonious. In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked how he feels when his personal life makes headlines. Calling it ‘frustrating’ he shared in his interview with ETimes that is an actor and wants his professional life to do the talking. “I don’t want my personal life to be the topic of discussion. We all have a personal space and there’s a reason why it’s called ‘personal’, “said the actor.

Naga Chaitanya also said in the interview that he understands people’s fascination with his life. Calling it ‘a part of this job’ the actor said that he knows that the ‘personal space also becomes a narrative’.

Addressing the same, Naga Chaitanya accepted that this is the baggage of his job, adding it is upto him whether he gets affected by it or not. He said that he will keep working harder on his profession as personal life bits will come and go.

Naga Chaitanya has stayed silent on his separation from Samantha, while she has time and again expressed her views. He said whatever they wanted to say, they put it in the statement regarding that. “Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that,” he said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017. They announced their separation four years later.

Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 in theatres. Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forest Gump.