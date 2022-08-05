Naga Chaitanya on constant buzz around separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘I am bored of it’

Actor Naga Chaitanya has been in the news for his debut Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha. However, his separation from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been making headlines ever since it was announced in October 2021. Chaitanya recently said that he is bored of people still talking about the separation.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Thank You actor said, “We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That’s about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it. I have been through three releases and I’m still attached to it.”

In the 12 years of his career, Naga Chaitanya has maintained a healthy distance between his real and reel life.

“I mean we have to basically draw a very clear line between personal and professional life. And not let both sorts of overlap. I think as long as you can find that sanity and do that, you will be fine. News replaces news and that’s what I always say,” said Chaitanya.

The actor added, “I mean tomorrow there’s something else, day after there’s something else so just keep focusing on what you are set to do and entertain people with your films. And that will shine.”