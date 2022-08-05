Naga Chaitanya on constant buzz around separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘I am bored of it’

August 5, 2022 8:08:58 pm
Actor Naga Chaitanya has been in the news for his debut Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha. However, his separation from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been making headlines ever since it was announced in October 2021. Chaitanya recently said that he is bored of people still talking about the separation.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Thank You actor said, “We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That’s about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it. I have been through three releases and I’m still attached to it.”
View this post on Instagram
In the 12 years of his career, Naga Chaitanya has maintained a healthy distance between his real and reel life.
View this post on Instagram
“I mean we have to basically draw a very clear line between personal and professional life. And not let both sorts of overlap. I think as long as you can find that sanity and do that, you will be fine. News replaces news and that’s what I always say,” said Chaitanya.
Subscriber Only Stories
The actor added, “I mean tomorrow there’s something else, day after there’s something else so just keep focusing on what you are set to do and entertain people with your films. And that will shine.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
New in the City | A classic connect: The Olive Cafe & Bar opens in Chandigarh
Doctors warn against viral TikTok trend ‘vabbing’; here’s what it means and why you mustn’t do it
How CWG medallist Tejaswin Shankar’s coach spotted high jump talent in a cricket enthusiast
Domestic violence: Punjabi woman dies by suicide in New York after recording video blaming husband, in-laws
Duranga trailer: Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah promise an intriguing adaptation
One arrested for stealing water taps, shower heads, windows from PU girls’ hostel
Pak PM reacts to demand for naming flyover after Nooh, ‘Or a dam’
Independence Day celebrations: Traffic diversions in Chennai for three days
Health care is responsible for seven per cent of our carbon emissions and there are safe and easy ways this can be reduced
Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury
‘We need to see the variant-specific data with respect to long COVID’
Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested