Naga Chaitanya reveals if he would work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu again: ‘That would be crazy…’

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation after four years of marriage left their fans rather devastated last year. While Samantha recently opened up about the split on Koffee With Karan, Naga Chaitanya has usually remained tight-lipped about it, saying that he would rather let his professional life be the subject of discussion. The couple, who got married in 2017, announced their separation in 2021, just days short of their fourth anniversary.

Naga Chaitanya, who has worked with Samantha on several films, opened up on whether he would work with her again. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan he said, “That’s going to be a crazy one if it happens. But I don’t know, only the universe knows. Let’s see.”

A while ago, when speaking to ET Times, Chay had expressed his irritation about his personal life still being a subject of discussion. “I don’t want my personal life to be the topic of discussion. We all have a personal space and there’s a reason why it’s called ‘personal’,” said the actor. He also said that whatever he wanted to say, he already said it via his joint statement on social media. “Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that,” he said.

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Samantha revealed that the situation between her and Naga Chaitanya was far from amicable. “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes,” she said. When asked how she was doing now, she answered, “It has been hard but it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been.”