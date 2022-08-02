Naga Chaitanya can’t stop blushing when quizzed about Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I’m just going to smile’

The rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating actor Sobhita Dhulipala have been going around for a while and recently, when Chay was asked to react to her name in a rapid fire-like segment during an interview, he couldn’t help himself from blushing. “I’m just going to smile,” he said.

Naga Chaitanya was speaking to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan while promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marks his Bollywood debut. Chaitanya plays the role of Aamir Khan’s friend Bala in the drama, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Chay was asked about his celebrity crush during the interview and without hesitation, he said, “I have grown up crushing on Katrina Kaif.” When asked if he has told her about the same, Chaitanya confessed that he has never gotten a chance to meet her.

Naga Chaitanya separated from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year. A recent report claimed that it is Samantha who is spreading the rumours of him dating Sobhita Dhulipala as she wants to portray him in a bad light. Reacting to the report, Samantha said that people should “move on” as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship.

Samantha opened up about her divorce on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan Season 7 recently. KJo asked if there were any hard feelings between Samantha and Chaitanya, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it maybe sometime in the future”.