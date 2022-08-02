scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Naga Chaitanya can’t stop blushing when quizzed about Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I’m just going to smile’

Naga Chaitanya was asked about rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala but he was very careful about choosing his words.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 12:59:28 pm
naga chaitanya sobhitaNaga Chaitanya reacted on rumours of dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

The rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating actor Sobhita Dhulipala have been going around for a while and recently, when Chay was asked to react to her name in a rapid fire-like segment during an interview, he couldn’t help himself from blushing. “I’m just going to smile,” he said.

Naga Chaitanya was speaking to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan while promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marks his Bollywood debut. Chaitanya plays the role of Aamir Khan’s friend Bala in the drama, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Chay was asked about his celebrity crush during the interview and without hesitation, he said, “I have grown up crushing on Katrina Kaif.” When asked if he has told her about the same, Chaitanya confessed that he has never gotten a chance to meet her.

Also read |Naga Chaitanya on separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu making headlines: ‘Frustrating… we have moved on’

Naga Chaitanya separated from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year. A recent report claimed that it is Samantha who is spreading the rumours of him dating Sobhita Dhulipala as she wants to portray him in a bad light. Reacting to the report, Samantha said that people should “move on” as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Samantha opened up about her divorce on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan Season 7 recently. KJo asked if there were any hard feelings between Samantha and Chaitanya, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it maybe sometime in the future”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:59:28 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt says there is more to intelligence than just being book smart: ‘They might think ‘she is dumb’ but…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement